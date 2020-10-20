Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Down 19.5% in September

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROAD. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 65,594 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,262,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 27.8% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,635,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,330,000 after buying an additional 1,008,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 73.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,931 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth $41,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 202,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after purchasing an additional 76,660 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

