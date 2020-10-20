Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0065

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00036751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008406 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $548.94 or 0.04613927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00030163 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,118,626,526 tokens. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.