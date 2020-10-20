Contrasting Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) & Genie Energy (NASDAQ:GNE)

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genie Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Genie Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Exelon and Genie Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48% Genie Energy 3.84% 20.76% 8.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Exelon and Genie Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelon 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelon currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.33%. Given Exelon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Exelon is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Exelon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Genie Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of Genie Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Exelon has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genie Energy has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exelon and Genie Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelon $34.44 billion 1.18 $2.94 billion $3.22 13.00 Genie Energy $315.29 million 0.73 $4.18 million N/A N/A

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Summary

Genie Energy beats Exelon on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland. The company also engages in the provision of energy brokerage and advisory services; and solar panel manufacturing, and solar installation design and project management activities. In addition, it holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel, as well as owns an interest in a contracted drilling services. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.