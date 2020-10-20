Contrasting Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 3 0 2.60 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.29%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.04%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than Horizon Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Co.(MI) $196.66 million 1.56 $46.44 million $2.00 7.00 Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 2.06 $66.54 million $1.64 7.19

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Co.(MI). Independent Bank Co.(MI) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Co.(MI) and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Co.(MI) 22.58% 13.30% 1.24% Horizon Bancorp 25.36% 10.12% 1.21%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Independent Bank Co.(MI) on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 67 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 12 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 1 loan production office in northern and central Indiana and southern and central Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

