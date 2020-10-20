Core Laboratories (CLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $115.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.43 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $660.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.15. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $49.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. ABN Amro raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut Core Laboratories from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

