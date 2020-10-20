Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $10,613,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 76,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,504,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

