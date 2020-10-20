Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.60, for a total transaction of $3,421,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,830. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $334.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.40. 10,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.15 and its 200 day moving average is $312.32. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.