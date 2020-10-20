Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,696. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.67.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

