Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.