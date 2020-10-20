Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 379 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura upped their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.79.

Shares of HD traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.88. 25,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,287. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

