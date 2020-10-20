Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Buys 384 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 44,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $918,134,000 after buying an additional 1,360,000 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

