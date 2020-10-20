Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 91.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after buying an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,150,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $464,536,000 after buying an additional 960,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.11. 28,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,080. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

