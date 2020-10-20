Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $128,000 Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 168.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,172,128. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

