Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $130,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,470,773. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.