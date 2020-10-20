Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $161.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 17.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $161,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.95. 2,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,893. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.