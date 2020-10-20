Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 321,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.67. The company had a trading volume of 33,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36. The stock has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

