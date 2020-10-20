Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,330 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,135,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,843 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,381,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,549 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,949,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,577,000 after buying an additional 1,086,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,558,000 after buying an additional 1,066,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. 60,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

