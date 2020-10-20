Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

NYSE MHK traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.35. 1,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day moving average is $90.12. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $153.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

