Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.59. 65,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,609,675. The company has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.