Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Purchases 563 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,423,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,034,000 after buying an additional 177,852 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 457.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.93.

NYSE ED traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.29. 16,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,814. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

