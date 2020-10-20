Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 163.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 65,317 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 182.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Westpac Banking currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:WBK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.08. 2,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,931. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Westpac Banking Co. has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, and foreign currency accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; and share trading services, and investment and insurance services.

