Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 354 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after buying an additional 541,205 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,328,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,623,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,126,000 after acquiring an additional 480,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Southern by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,342,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,731,000 after buying an additional 533,328 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 24,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

