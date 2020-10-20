Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Illumina by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $1,666,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $1,416,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,508,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total value of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,970. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,261. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $324.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.65.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

