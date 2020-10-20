Cornerstone Advisors Inc. Sells 5,177 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.2% of Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,300 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after purchasing an additional 704,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,030.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 183,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 195,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,152,086. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.