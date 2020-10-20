Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.22

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $22.39, with a volume of 96413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

