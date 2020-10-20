Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corteva by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 191,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $50,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.