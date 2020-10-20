Cortex (CTXC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.99 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000730 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and $2.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00037008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.43 or 0.04641095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00030212 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

