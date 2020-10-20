Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.75.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.