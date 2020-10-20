Covia (NYSE:CVIA) & Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Financial Contrast

Covia (NYSE:CVIA) and Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of Covia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Covia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Covia and Hi-Crush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covia 0 0 0 0 N/A Hi-Crush 3 1 0 0 1.25

Hi-Crush has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Hi-Crush’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hi-Crush is more favorable than Covia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covia and Hi-Crush’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covia $1.60 billion 0.04 -$1.29 billion ($1.20) -0.40 Hi-Crush $636.37 million 0.02 -$413.56 million N/A N/A

Hi-Crush has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Covia.

Profitability

This table compares Covia and Hi-Crush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covia -129.70% -144.87% -19.81% Hi-Crush -92.77% -17.67% -5.65%

Summary

Hi-Crush beats Covia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covia Company Profile

Covia Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of diversified mineral-based and material solutions. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Industrial. The Energy segment offers the oil and gas industry a comprehensive portfolio of raw frac sand, value-added-proppants, well-cementing additives, gravel-packing media and drilling mud additives. The Industrial segment provides raw, value-added and custom-blended products to the glass, ceramics, metals, coatings, polymers, construction, foundry, filtration, sports and recreation and various other industries. The company was founded on June 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Chesterland, OH.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush, Inc. engages in the production of monocrystalline sand. It owns, operates, and develops sand reserves and related excavation as well as processing facilities. The firm supplies frac sand and logistics services. The company was founded on May 8, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

