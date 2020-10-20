CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (CYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 on November 30th

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CYN stock opened at GBX 92.72 ($1.21) on Tuesday. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.88 ($1.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.
About CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L)
