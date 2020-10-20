CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (CYN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.26 on November 30th

CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L) (LON:CYN) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CYN stock opened at GBX 92.72 ($1.21) on Tuesday. CQS Natural Resources G&I plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 96.88 ($1.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

About CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (CYN.L)

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

