Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €8.00 ($9.41) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.63 and a 200 day moving average of €7.50. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

