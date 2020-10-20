Credit Suisse Group Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $12.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $11.75 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Halliburton stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 162,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Halliburton by 11.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,064,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 105,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,926 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 349,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,186,000 after purchasing an additional 280,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 423,515 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 144,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

