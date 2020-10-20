Credit Suisse Group Raises NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $62.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.24% from the company’s previous close.

NorthWestern stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.14. 513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,472. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.30.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $269.36 million for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

