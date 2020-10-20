Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,521.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,443.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 34.4% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

