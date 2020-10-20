Critical Comparison: Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and AdaptHealth (OTCMKTS:AHCO)

Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cancer Treatment alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cancer Treatment and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential downside of 15.95%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cancer Treatment and AdaptHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 4.61 -$15.00 million $0.30 96.50

Cancer Treatment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Treatment and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.13, indicating that its stock price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Cancer Treatment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cancer Treatment Company Profile

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It serves beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Treatment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Treatment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.