CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.28.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in CSX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

