CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,974.18

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 92.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One CustomContractNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 92.8% lower against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $5,974.18 and $14.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00397894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003937 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.