CVB Financial (CVBF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect CVB Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.07 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.06%. On average, analysts expect CVB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVBF. ValuEngine downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

