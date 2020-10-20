DA Davidson Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $130.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $463,827.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,569 shares of company stock valued at $21,184,667 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

