Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.72 ($58.50).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €48.81 ($57.42) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.06. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.