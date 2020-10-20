Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Tops $713.96 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $73.09 or 0.00615473 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Kraken. Dash has a market cap of $713.96 million and $1.20 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.50 or 0.02665144 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000594 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,768,104 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, Coinrail, LBank, Iquant, Livecoin, LocalTrade, xBTCe, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, COSS, Tidex, Indodax, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Tux Exchange, ABCC, Exrates, C2CX, Crex24, B2BX, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CryptoBridge, Kuna, Coinhub, Negocie Coins, SouthXchange, Gate.io, Kraken, Coinsquare, Bittrex, Bitinka, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, WazirX, Bisq, Coinroom, CoinEx, ACX, BitFlip, CEX.IO, Bibox, CoinExchange, Upbit, WEX, HBUS, Bithumb, Bleutrade, Coinbe, BitBay, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, Coindeal, Bitfinex, BiteBTC, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Liquid, Bitsane, Braziliex, ZB.COM, Graviex, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Altcoin Trader, Bittylicious, BTC Trade UA, C-Patex, Trade By Trade, Liqui, Bitbns, TradeOgre, YoBit, BX Thailand, C-CEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.