Datamine Price Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market capitalization of $518,441.56 and $195,401.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00009990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00094443 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000716 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021018 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008133 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Datamine Token Profile

Datamine is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,686,395 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

