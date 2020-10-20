Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Gap Up to $17.36

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.36, but opened at $18.70. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 28,308 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $826.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.