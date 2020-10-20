Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 87.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:DDF opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

