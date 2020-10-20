Dock (DOCK) Trading Down 20.4% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $2.06 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dock

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,080,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

