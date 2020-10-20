Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.7% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $142.95 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.