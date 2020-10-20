Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 10,967 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $53,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

