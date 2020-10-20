Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $375,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

CL opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

