Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VF by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VF by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in VF by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of VF by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of VF from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VF from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities lowered shares of VF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. VF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

VF stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $45.07 and a 52-week high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. VF had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 21.07%. VF’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

