Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,190,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $375.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $353.08 and a 200-day moving average of $324.12. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

